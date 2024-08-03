Latest Release Of Android Auto Is Overheating Phones

Android Auto sometimes exhibits the strangest bugs, leaving even Google perplexed and struggling to find a fix.

This also seems to be the case with a new error that makes running Android Auto dangerous, with users recommended to pull over and disconnect their phones immediately.

Several readers told me lately that Android Auto triggers a "phone overheating" warning when they connect their mobile devices to the head unit, with various recommendations appearing on the screen, including turning off the camera (despite the camera not even being turned on).

After a bit of research online, I discovered that the problem was first reported in February, with more users complaining of similar behavior in their cars.