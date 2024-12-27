Latest Software Update Is Bricking Some Cybertrucks

Numerous Tesla Cybertruck owners say their EVs are becoming bricked after installing a recent software update, and several others are experiencing issues with the brand’s new HW4 onboard self-driving computer. The issues have left owners of various different Tesla models stranded and forced the automaker’s technicians to reset vehicles.

News of issues first started to emerge last week. It’s understood that vehicles with the new HW4 computer are short-circuiting, perhaps during the camera calibration process. The issue involves vehicles such as the Model 3 and Model Y and renders important features such as the GPS, navigation, range estimations, and cameras inoperable.