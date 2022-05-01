Latest Telsa Update Gives Model S Plaid A 175 MPH Top Speed Limit

Tesla released software update 2021.44.30 right as the new year dawned around the globe. Along with the update came Track Mode, as well as what seems like a new, even more impressive top speed for the Model S Plaid.

According to Model S Plaid owner from Carmine’s Import Service, Tesla’s top-tier full-sized sedan has a top speed of 175 mph, up from 163 mph before the 2021.44.30 update. In a video shared on YouTube, the Model S Plaid owner reached 175 mph with stock brakes and stock brake fluid with Track Mode engaged.



