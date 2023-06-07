Latin NCAP Lashes Out At Jeep For Pawning Off An Unsafe Jeep Renegade

In the Adult Occupant protection, the subcompact crossover achieved 48.71%. Another 66.71% and 45.32% were scored in the Child Occupant and Pedestrian categories, respectively, and 55.81% in the Safety Assist. Latin NCAP noted good body and marginal head protection in the side impact, noting that the side pole test was not performed since the side and curtain airbags are optional, and the car only comes with two standard airbags. In the frontal impact test, the head of the 18-month dummy came in contact with the front seat, which led to point losses. The last time Latin NCAP tested the Jeep Renegade was in 2015, and the vehicle scored a maximum of five stars. Under their protocols, automakers are allowed to use the star rating for up to four years after publication. According to the safety agency, Jeep still uses it for the 2023 model, and, through the voice of Secretary General Alejandro Furas, they're urging the Stellantis-owned brand to "change this approach and improve basic safety equipment in cars." The exec said that "Stellantis disappoints once again and falls behind its competitors in terms of safety performance and standard safety equipment," adding that they're disappointed in "the misleading communications towards Latin American consumers."







