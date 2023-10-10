Lawmakers In A Tizzy Believing Chinese Self Driving Cars Could Go On Rouge Killing Spree

You’re probably familiar with Waymo and Cruise, the two driverless ride-hailing companies who have recently been given a green light to expand their operations. But you might not be aware that there are 40 firms licensed to test autonomous cars in California, and that one quarter of those are from China. The activities of companies like Pony.ai, Apollo, WeRide and AutoX are less well known because their tests are running on a smaller scale and they haven’t been involved in any high-profile crashes. But U.S. lawmakers have definitely noticed their presence and some members of Congress are concerned enough that they’re calling for these firms’ activities to be curtailed.



Read Article