Lawmakers Introduce Legislation To Toughen Ban On Chinese Cars

Agent009 submitted on 5/11/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:33:44 PM

Views : 684 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.usnews.com

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 Two members ?of ?the U.S. House of Representatives ?on Monday will introduce legislation to toughen a U.S. ?government ban on Chinese automakers from entering the American market just before President Donald Trump ‌heads to China for talks.

 
The ‌legislation would codify a regulation imposed by the Biden administration that effectively ?bans all ?Chinese automakers from selling passenger vehicles in the U.S. and ?take other steps to prevent China from entering the U.S. light-duty market.
 


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Lawmakers Introduce Legislation To Toughen Ban On Chinese Cars

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