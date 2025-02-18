Lawsuit Claims "Fix" For Bronco/Maverick Battery Issues Is Not A Fix At All

Ford is facing a class action lawsuit in the United States over claims that certain Bronco Sport and Maverick models have faulty 12-volt batteries that could cause the vehicles to lose power or stall. The lawsuit, filed in Pennsylvania, also names Camel Group Battery, the manufacturer of the batteries in question.

According to the suit, 2021–2023 Bronco Sport and 2022–2023 Maverick models are equipped with a 12-volt battery featuring an internal weld and cast-on strap that are prone to failure. Ford has been aware of the issue and, in late January, issued a recall for over 272,000 affected vehicles due to these potentially troublesome Camel batteries.