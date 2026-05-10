Lawsuit Claims Ford Is Targeting High Paid Employees To Reduce Payroll Costs

A former Ford employee says a performance review system played a role in ending her 28-year career at the automaker, with her lawsuit alleging that the process was used to remove salaried workers without resorting to traditional layoffs.

According to a report by HR Katha, the plaintiff, a 57-year-old former data analyst, says she had no history of disciplinary action, warnings, or a performance-improvement plan before losing her job. She also claims she was the oldest member of her team and that younger employees were instead transferred to other positions.

Her lawsuit points to another circumstance surrounding her departure. She alleges that she was approximately two years away from completing 30 years at Ford, which would have qualified her for additional benefits through the company’s General Retirement Plan.