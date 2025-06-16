Lawsuit Claims GM's Recall Fix Of A Oil Change Won't Correct V8 Issues

GM is in hot water yet again. Just a couple of weeks ago, the automaker was hit with a class action lawsuit accusing it of knowing about potentially defective 6.2-liter V8 engines in nearly 600,000 trucks and SUVs and doing nothing about it. Now, GM is facing another class action over the same issue, claiming that a recent recall announced by the automaker isn’t sufficient and won’t fix the impacted models. The company believes that the 6.2-liter engines are prone to rod-bearing damage due to sediment buildup in the connecting rods and crankshaft oil galleries. To make matters worse, the crankshaft dimensions may not even be up to spec, which could also trigger a catastrophic engine failure.



