Lawsuit Claims Hyundai Did Nothing About Genesis Paint Failures

Hyundai is facing a class-action lawsuit in New York over alleged paint damages on Genesis models. Owners report that the clear coat and paint on their Hyundai Genesis prematurely oxidize, weaken, and peel off, despite the vehicle’s premium positioning.

Issues with the paint typically arise two or three years after the model’s production date. Premature oxidation causes the paint to fade, change color, and peel. On cream and white-colored Hyundai Genesis models, the exterior paint reportedly takes on a yellow or orange hue.