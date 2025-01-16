Lawsuit Claims Lexus Wouldn't Fix Mold Issues In ES, GS, LS, and RX Models

Lexus is facing a lawsuit in the United States over an issue involving clogged HVAC drain hoses. Plaintiffs allege that this design flaw has been plaguing several Lexus models since they rolled off the production line, resulting in water leaks that can damage interiors and leave owners footing hefty repair bills.

According to the lawsuit, the drain hoses, which are supposed to channel water safely out of the vehicle, can become clogged. When this happens, water may seep into the cabin, leading to mold and mildew growth, unpleasant odors, and even safety concerns if electrical components are compromised.