Lawsuit Claims Rental Car Repaired With Counterfeit Parts Led To Death Of New Owner

A lawsuit in Florida alleges that several companies share the blame for a young woman’s death. She was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that had been in an accident before she bought it. The lawsuit alleges that she died because that repair involved counterfeit parts. It also indicates that the danger might be present in countless other former rental cars. According to Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing the family of Destiny Byasse, Enterprise Rent-A-Car sent the Malibu in question to auction after a crash. The Chevy was then sold to DriveTime but during the transaction, Jumbo Automotive allegedly repaired the car. The law firm claims that the repair was shoddy in more ways than one.



