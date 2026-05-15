Lawsuit Claims Stellantis Left Jeep 4xe Owners With Potential Death Traps

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe ranked as one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids in America right up until Stellantis pulled the plug late last year. Multiple lawsuits allege that success came with a hidden tax: battery packs that were defective and, in some cases, dangerous. A new class action filed in the US District Court in Detroit adds to the pile. The complaint focuses on the lithium-ion packs supplied by Samsung for both the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models. Plaintiffs argue the cells are defective, that Stellantis downplayed the severity, and that recalls and remedies arrived too slowly to matter. The suit goes further still, claiming Stellantis chose to discontinue the 4xe lineup last year rather than do the engineering work to fix what was wrong with it.



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