Lawsuit Filed After Ford Test Track Crash Injures Elementary Students

A violent crash at a test track in Auburn Hills that led to two kids being catastrophically injured is now the premise of a lawsuit against the test track's operator, Ford, a Detroit-based nonprofit, and the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.
 
The carnage unfolded at a July event in 2023, where kids interested in the STEM field were invited to observe a vehicle demonstration during a summer camp.
 
The episode happened after the driver of a vehicle lost control after accelerating out of a turn in front of children who were watching from behind a guardrail. After losing control, they plowed into the barrier and struck many of the onlookers. An 8-year-old and 10-year-old suffered severe injuries.


