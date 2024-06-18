Lawsuit To Determine If Auto Insurance Is Responsible For Woman Getting A STD After Having Sex In A Car

Legal statements can be incredibly specific or vague and each can prove vital to a challenge in court. In the case of one woman in Missouri, a vague description could be what leads to a multi-million dollar judgment. The case surrounds her contraction of HPV from her partner while the two engaged in coitus in the back of his Hyundai Genesis. The woman, identified only as M.O. in the filing, sued insurance giant Geico for $5.2 million in 2021 saying that she suffered injury in a vehicle that it covered. Her partner didn’t disclose that he had HPV and, since she contracted it in the insurance-covered vehicle, she wanted her partner and Geico to pay up.



