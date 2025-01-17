Lawsuits Begin Piling Up Accusing Allstate Of Conspiring To Spy On 45 Million Americans

Texas recently sued Allstate and Arity for violating data privacy laws. The Lone Star state alleged they “conspired to secretly collect and sell ‘trillions of miles’ of consumers’ driving behavior data from mobile devices, in-car devices, and vehicles.”

Fast forward to today and the lawsuits are piling up. The latest comes from the Morgan & Morgan and Clifford Law Offices, which have filed a class action suit in the Northern District of Illinois. It alleges the companies invaded the privacy of more than 45 million Americans by collecting their data without prior consent. The suit spans 26 pages, but claims the duo “developed software that could be integrated into third-party apps to secretly collect consumers’ driving behavior.”