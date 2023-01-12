Layoffs Hitting EV Battery Companies Because You Won't Buy An EV

It’s been a tough few weeks for workers at next-gen and traditional EV battery companies, with hundreds of employees in the US and Europe losing their jobs. Call it new industry growing pains: Companies are struggling to bridge the gap between early-stage products and the high-volume production that will be needed down the line, reports The Information. Battery makers also are looking to save cash as costs surge and investors move their funding to less risky prospects.



Earlier this week, we covered Michigan-based EV battery startup ONE, Our Next Energy, cutting its workforce by 25% as part of a “revised business plan,” according to the company. The company, headquartered in Novi, a suburb of Detroit, announced that it has cut 128 salaried and hourly workers from its staff of roughly 500 people. The company kept the reasoning succinct, noting that the decision was “in response to market conditions.”





