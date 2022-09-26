Leaked Dealer Bulletin Indicates 2023 BMW M2 Could Have 450+ Horsepower

A host of technical details about the new BMW M2 have surfaced ahead of its global unveiling and shortly after images of the car popped up online. Details uncovered by a member of the Bimmer Post forum reveal that the new M2 will come standard with BMW’s S58T engine. This 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine was first used by the current BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition before later being used by the new-generation M3 and M4 Competition. The ‘T’ in the name S58T refers to it as the ‘top’ variant of this engine, hence why it is currently only offered in the X3 M, X4 M, M3, and M4 Competition models where it pumps out 503 hp. The presence of the ‘T’ in the engine code of the new M2 could indicate that the sports car will be sold in Competition guise from the outset and that no ‘entry-level’ model will be offered.



