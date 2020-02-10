Leaked Dealer Cheat Sheet Shows EXACTLY Who Is Being Targeted By Volkwagen's ID.4

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:30:18 PM

4 user comments | Views : 902 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A dealer cheat sheet for the upcoming VW ID.

4 electric SUV has been leaked, and it shows that the company considers gas SUVs, rather than electric SUVs like the Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, and upcoming Nissan Ariya, as its direct competitors.

The cheat sheet, posted to internet forum VWIDTalk.com, is intended for dealer use as a basic rundown of the capabilities of the new ID.4. It consists of four pages of information and highlights the capabilities that VW thinks are most important for dealers to know while selling the car.



Read Article


Leaked Dealer Cheat Sheet Shows EXACTLY Who Is Being Targeted By Volkwagen's ID.4

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

I believe that's what VW has been saying all along.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/2/2020 12:48:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

ctsang

because vw can't complete with other ev

ctsang (View Profile)

Posted on 10/2/2020 12:51:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

Ouch! Certainly it remains to be seen.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 10/2/2020 2:32:31 PM | | Votes: 1   

vdiv

When presented to cost conscious buyers I don't think they will easily move past the first line. $12k is a good chunk of change just to shrug off with the relatively nebulous cost of ownership advantage. Other factors include brand and reliability reputation, fit and finish, general inertia of trying something new vs. sticking with the devil folks know, etc.

Selling the ID.4 will be an uphill battle.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 10/2/2020 2:38:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]