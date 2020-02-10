Leaked Dealer Cheat Sheet Shows EXACTLY Who Is Being Targeted By Volkwagen's ID.4

A dealer cheat sheet for the upcoming VW ID. 4 electric SUV has been leaked, and it shows that the company considers gas SUVs, rather than electric SUVs like the Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, and upcoming Nissan Ariya, as its direct competitors.

The cheat sheet, posted to internet forum VWIDTalk.com, is intended for dealer use as a basic rundown of the capabilities of the new ID.4. It consists of four pages of information and highlights the capabilities that VW thinks are most important for dealers to know while selling the car.



