Leaked Dealer Meeting Note Indicate A 720 HP 2027 Chevrolet Grand Sport Is Coming Soon

Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:51 AM

Views : 156 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

According to the rumor mill, the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport featuring the all-new 6.7-liter LS6 Gen 6 small block V8 will be joined by an electrified AWD model potentially called Grand Sport X.
   
For months, the rumors have swirled around the General Motors headquarters about new Gen 6 small block LS6 V8 engines coming to various models from Chevrolet, including the upcoming all-new Silverado full-size pickup truck, as well as the 2027 model year of the mighty C8 Chevrolet Corvette.


Read Article


Leaked Dealer Meeting Note Indicate A 720 HP 2027 Chevrolet Grand Sport Is Coming Soon

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)