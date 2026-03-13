Leaked Dealer Meeting Note Indicate A 720 HP 2027 Chevrolet Grand Sport Is Coming Soon

According to the rumor mill, the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport featuring the all-new 6.7-liter LS6 Gen 6 small block V8 will be joined by an electrified AWD model potentially called Grand Sport X.

For months, the rumors have swirled around the General Motors headquarters about new Gen 6 small block LS6 V8 engines coming to various models from Chevrolet, including the upcoming all-new Silverado full-size pickup truck, as well as the 2027 model year of the mighty C8 Chevrolet Corvette.