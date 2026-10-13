Leaked Documents Indicate Hemi Charger Will Return

Gearheads have been dreaming of this moment since Dodge pulled the plug on the HEMI and the models that came with it back in 2023. Stellantis is reportedly planning the comeback of the HEMI V8 under the hood of the Dodge Charger. The new-gen Charger is currently sold only as an EV and as an ICE powered by the Hurricane inline-six.

Stellantis is desperately trying to win back muscle car purists. It hasn’t had a proper muscle car since it killed the previous-generation Charger and Challenger, for which former CEO Carlos Tavares is supposedly responsible.

But Tavares abruptly resigned in December 2024, making room for car guys to become executives back again. The new Stellantis CEO, Antonio Filosa, has repositioned internal combustion engines at the core of the company’s turnaround strategy.