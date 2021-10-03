Leaked Documents Show Tesla Abandoning Intel Powered Infotainment System - Moving To AMD

It appears that Tesla is really ensuring that its next-generation flagship cars, the Model S and Model X refresh, will feature some serious computing power. Following leaks about the vehicles’ impressive AMD Navi 23 GPU from noted tech leaker Patrick Schur, new images from the electric vehicle community now suggest that the new Model S and Model X’s infotainment system will be equipped with an equally-impressive AMD Ryzen System-on-Chip (SoC). Paired with the AMD Navi 23 GPU, the Ryzen SoC would effectively make the flagship vehicles’ onboard computer into a beast, likely making it into one of the fastest infotainment systems on the market. General Motors, in comparison, has highlighted its use of Unreal Engine to render the graphics on the Hummer EV’s displays smoothly, but it has released little detail about the actual specs of the hulking all-electric SUV’s hardware.





