Leaked Memo Shows Jaguar Designers Did Not Like Woke Branding Work

Jaguar’s late 2024 rebranding project generated a heap of publicity, most of it negative, for the automaker. But a new report says the new logos and badges also proved highly contentious among those working inside Jaguar.

Autocar India claims to have seen a leaked letter from Jaguar’s internal design team complaining to the company’s chief creative officer about the rebranding project. It reveals that designers were not happy with Jag’s decisions to outsource the branding work to an external agency, or what that agency came up with.