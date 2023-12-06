Leaked Report Claims Tesla's Cybertruck Has Serious Fundamental Flaws

Over three years after it was revealed to the world, the Tesla Cybertruck remains in development. Production was originally supposed to begin in 2021 with approximately 1.8 million reservation holders currently waiting for Tesla's pickup truck. That said, they seemingly won't be waiting too much longer with release candidates due in late August.

Why has the Cybertruck taken so long to arrive? It's hard to pinpoint one sole reason, with a magnitude of factors at play. That said, its unorthodox design has undoubtedly played a large role in delaying production. Per a leaked engineering report, the preproduction "alpha" Cybertruck had serious suspension, braking, and handling problems.