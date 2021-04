A newly leaked photo from the Nissan Z Club forum offers a blurry view into the cabin of the next-gen Z (or 400Z depending on what rumor about the model's name that you believe). The interior is in a vibrant shade of blue.

The image is fairly fuzzy, but the chairs appear to have faux suede centers and leather bolsters. Commenters on the Nissan Z Club note that this shade of blue is very similar to an upholstery choice for the original 240Z.