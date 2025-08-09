LeapMotor Puts The Tesla Model Y On Notice With New B05 Hatchback

The Leapmotor B05 is a sporty-looking C-segment hatchback designed to take on the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 and various other budget-friendly EVs. Aside from unveiling the B05 at IAA Mobility 2025, Leapmotor is also showcasing the B10 electric SUV, which is ready to take on the European market.

Europe is said to be at the heart of Leapmotor’s long-term strategy for global expansion, and a vehicle such as the B05 makes perfect sense to spearhead its ambitions.



This is exactly the type of car Tesla promised they would, at some point, make. A more budget-friendly C-segment hatchback priced below the Model 3. Alas, it’s the B05 that we’ll be getting first, and straight away it will be targeting people who would otherwise look to the VW ID.3, Peugeot E-308 and even the Kia EV3 and EV4 duo.