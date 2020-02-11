Learning From Covid? Volvo To Forego Fragile Supply Chain And Build EV Motors In House

Volvo makes no secret of its plans to become a fully electric carmaker and wants to be able to build as many of the necessary components in-house.

 

The company has announced significant investments to “allow for the in-house design and development of electric motors for the next generation of Volvo models”. The Geely-owned firm today opened a brand new electric motor lab in Shanghai, China, the latest addition to its global network of facilities for EV components development and testing.



