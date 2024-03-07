Leasing Firm Close To Deal To Buy Remaining Fisker Ocean Inventory For As Low As $2500 Each

Fisker hopes to sell off its entire inventory of remaining Ocean SUVs in a deal that would bring the bankrupt EV startup up to $46.25 million it can use to pay its debts. Under the proposed deal, outlined in a Tuesday filing in U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware, Fisker would sell up to 3,231 Oceans to American Lease, New York-based firm that leases EVs to ride-hailing drivers. Fisker asked the court to authorize the sale and proposed a hearing on it for July 9. So that's when we may learn more about whether the deal will get the green light. In the meantime, the terms of the deal provide the best glimpse we have seen yet into Fisker's stance on the future of parts, service and software updates for Oceans—all thorny questions for Fisker owners worried about long-term support for their cars.



Read Article