Left Leaning Study Claims Hate For Elon Keeps Them From Buying A Tesla

It turns out Germans aren’t the only ones waving a firm “nein” to Tesla. A new survey has shown that a whopping 67% of Americans wouldn’t consider owning or leasing one of the company’s electric vehicles. Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk is partly to blame.

Of the respondents, 20% cited Musk as the “whole reason” they wouldn’t consider getting a Tesla, while 17% said he was “part of the reason.” This means Elon Musk alone is turning off 37% of Americans. That’s far greater than the 27% who said the outspoken executive had no part in the decision not to consider a Tesla.