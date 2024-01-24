Left Wing Swedish Union Leader That Tried To Drive Tesla Out Resigns Because The Work Is Too Hard For Her

Back in November, Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO) Chairperson Susanna Gideonsson was asked if the LO was prepared to escalate its battle against electric vehicle maker Tesla to the point where the company is driven out of Sweden. Gideonsson noted that while such a scenario would be unfortunate, it is not implausible.



“Yes, if it goes that far. It’s sad, but we are (prepared),” the LO official said.



LO is an umbrella organization that covers 14 unions in Sweden, one of which is IF Metall. Amidst IF Metall’s conflict with Tesla, several other unions within LO have initiated sympathy strikes against the electric vehicle maker. Gideonsson’s comments from November were then seen as a hardline stance against Tesla and the company’s refusal to sign a collective agreement.



BREAKING! LO boss Susanna resigns!



”During the Christmas holidays, I asked myself if I would really be able to work as intensively as is required for four more years”



