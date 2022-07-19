Left Wing "Tire Extinguishers" Terrorizes Ontario By Disabling 60 SUVs In One Night

Tire Extinguishers are the latest face of anti-SUV activism, and they’re branching out. The movement that initially got started as a viral stunt in the UK has successfully crossed into the United States, and now Canada.



Tire Extinguishers are environmental activists that blame SUVs for increasing amounts of CO2 emissions, and all the ills that these bring on. They consider SUVs a lifestyle choice, one that could easily be replaced with something less harmful to the environment, like a smaller passenger car, or the even more eco-friendly public transport or personal urban mobility solutions such as bicycles. As such, their ultimate goal is to get SUVs out of urban areas, but they’re starting small.



