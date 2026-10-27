Left Winger Makes The Case To Take Over Elon Musk's Companies Because They Are Too Powerful

He is Exhibit A on why billionaire wealth should be taxed, why we must get big money out of politics, why billionaires shouldn’t be allowed to buy up major media, and why our government shouldn’t give them huge military contracts.

I’m talking about Elon Musk, of course.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk “ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink relied on by Ukraine”. The decision “sparked panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration, U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter said”.

Musk and Trump, the Journal noted, have both “expressed anger at Ukraine for attacking Russian diesel refineries in recent weeks, which the president blames for high energy prices” – although the high prices are really due to Trump’s war in Iran.