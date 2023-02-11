Left With No Choice Subaru Adopts Tesla Charging Standard

Subaru has become the latest automaker to announce that it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port for its EVs, but the changeover to the Tesla standard will only start in 2025. Why? Because Subaru doesn't have a wide range of EVs to sell you today.



Subaru's NACS adoption comes as no surprise, as Toyota already bowed down to the might of Tesla last month. Subaru has an existing partnership with Toyota, which builds the Solterra alongside the bZ4X in Japan and China. Toyota also plans on building a three-row BEV at its Kentucky plant starting in 2025, and reports suggest that Subaru is also getting in on that action.





