Legacy Cars Brands Aren't Concerned Over Chinese Rivals, Should They Be?

Buyers of premium SUVs and off-roaders are set to have more choice than ever as an influx of Chinese models are due to arrive in the UK - and while sellers of established rivals have told Autocar they're not worried about the newcomers' arrival, experts have warned that they should be braced for a sales impact.

Models including the Denza B5, Yangwang U8, iCaur V27, Haval Tank, 212 T01 and Dongfeng M-Hero are either confirmed or expected to be sold here within the next few years.

Crucially for their rivals, they are related to brands already quickly establishing themselves in the UK and mainland Europe, such as BYD (Denza and Yangwang), Chery (iCaur) and GWM (Haval Tank).