Legendary Seat Maker Recaro Is Going Bankrupt

The long-standing car seat manufacturer Recaro in Kirchheim unter Teck has filed for insolvency. The Esslingen District Court ordered provisional self-administration and appointed Stuttgart lawyer Holger Blümle as provisional administrator. He is to examine the economic situation of Recaro Automotive GmbH and monitor the management. The IG Metall was taken aback by the insolvency application. "What this now means for the 215 employees of Recaro Automotive GmbH in Kirchheim is unclear," the trade union said. For several years, the workforce has contributed to keeping the company economically stable through wage cuts and deferrals. "We are disappointed and feel abandoned by management," said works council chairman Frank Bokowits. "Our colleagues have made great sacrifices to support the company."



Read Article