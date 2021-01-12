Legislation Fopaux: There Isn't A Single Vehicle In Production That Meets The Flawed Union EV Tax Credit

As part of President Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) legislation, which still has to pass the Senate, US EV buyers may get a refundable tax credit of up to $12,500 when they purchase a new EV. However, $4,500 is earmarked for EVs built in the US by unionized automakers. That said, there is not a single currently available EV in the US that would qualify for the full credit. Sure, the Chevrolet Bolt EV (and Bolt EUV) will qualify, though these are the only current EVs built in the US by union workers. and there's one massive caveat. Due to battery fires, the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are not currently for sale, as GM isn't even producing them at this time.



