Lego Announces Price Increases On Car Models

Lego announced it would raise the prices on many of its products starting next month. Some of the affected Lego sets are cars and motorcycles, which will cost more by up to $70. Time to pick up those holiday gifts for yourself. (It's fine, we all do it.)According to The Brothers Brick, Lego says the price increases are because of increased raw material costs. It's possible the price jump was driven by the petroleum supply shock following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as most Lego pieces are made from oil-derived ABS plastic. A small number of Lego pieces are made from renewable bioplastic, but not enough to make up the difference.



