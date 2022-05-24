Lego To Introduce Ferrari Daytona SP3, As Latest Technic Kit

If, like most of us, your paycheck doesn't quite allow you to enjoy Maranello's finest, you'll have to find other ways to indulge your passion for the Prancing Horse. First seen in 2020, Lego unveiled a 1,677-piece Technic kit of the Ferrari 488 GTE. Now yet another example of Italy's finest will be immortalized in the finest Danish plastic.

Paying tribute to the striking Ferrari Daytona SP3, Lego's latest Technic kit will challenge even the most skilled Lego builders, courtesy of its 3,776 pieces. Interestingly, the toymaker is yet to formally launch the product, but several retailers have already placed the desirable set on sale, reports paultan.org. Many listings have since disappeared, though.