Lemans Requires Race Cars To Run On Wine Byproducts

As the token European, I obviously like to talk a big game about our wine and baguette-filled lifestyles while tootling 'round in my tiny French car. It's immensely satisfying to the stereotype, then, that starting next year, Le Mans is going to be powered by wine. I don't mean a shift from kegs of Warsteiner in Beausejour campsite—the actual car fuel is going to be made from the bioethanol byproducts of winemaking. Like every motorsport series, the World Endurance Championship is having to think about the visuals of hooning petrol-powered, high-horsepower monsters around for hours on end. As manufacturers come back to the series after having exited for more eco-friendly climes, there's an image issue with trying to make sure the racing is as clean as possible. That's why they're switching things up for a "renewable" fuel from next year onwards.



Read Article