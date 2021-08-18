Let The Markup Wars Begin: Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Begins Arriving At Dealers

After years of waiting, the Hyundai Santa Cruz has finally started to arrive at dealerships across the country. And as usual, with a new model, there are markups. At this point, this is such a standard practice that there should be a dealer markup field on the Monroney. We’re very early in the cycle for the Santa Cruz, the only car sales website that even had the truck listed was Auto Trader. Not even Hyundai had the model listed when I did an inventory search. Using Autotrader, I was able to find 387 Santa Cruz’s for sale across the country. Here in SoCal, only 28 are listed for sale. But all are within the Santa Cruz’s MSRP range of $25,175 to $40,905. Many of these dealers also stock base or mid-level cars. So you can find some examples under $30,000.



