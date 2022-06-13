Let's Be HONEST. Gas Is $5-8 A GALLON. Yet, EVEN At Those Prices How Much Of A Market IS There Outside Of CA For EV's?

Agent001 submitted on 6/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:03:18 PM

Views : 404 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The media is salivating over high gas prices because they THINK that is the lever that will FINALLY make people buy EV's.

They're all doing TOOBIN'S over this.

But what do the numbers say?

Yes, there is an uptick in sales but it's not what you'd think. And yes, OTHER companies have made TINY inroads on Elon.

But let's be HONEST. We're 10-15 years away from an EV majority outside of CA.

And if you want our opinion, no matter how much bluster GM and Ford punch out, Tesla will own this game for a long time to come and maybe forever.








Let's Be HONEST. Gas Is $5-8 A GALLON. Yet, EVEN At Those Prices How Much Of A Market IS There Outside Of CA For EV's?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)