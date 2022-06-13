Let's Be HONEST. Gas Is $5-8 A GALLON. Yet, EVEN At Those Prices How Much Of A Market IS There Outside Of CA For EV's?

The media is salivating over high gas prices because they THINK that is the lever that will FINALLY make people buy EV's.



They're all doing TOOBIN'S over this.



But what do the numbers say?



Yes, there is an uptick in sales but it's not what you'd think. And yes, OTHER companies have made TINY inroads on Elon.



But let's be HONEST. We're 10-15 years away from an EV majority outside of CA.



And if you want our opinion, no matter how much bluster GM and Ford punch out, Tesla will own this game for a long time to come and maybe forever.











CNBC: "EV Market In US ? No Rocket Science, It's A Tesla Market. Period" $TSLA pic.twitter.com/N0HCQaqxmk — ???? ???? Umbisam Urges FSDBeta in EU ???? ???? (@Umbisam) June 13, 2022



