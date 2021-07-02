Let's Get POLITICAL. Jeep Taps Bruce Springsteen For Super Bowl 'MIDDLE' Message. Does It Work OR Is It A WIDE LEFT?

Well here's a surprise. Jeep just launched it's Super Bowl ad early with Bruce Springsteen looking older than Willie Nelson.



I the past they've tapped icons like Paul Harvey delivering messages of what makes America, America. And they've always been moving.



By they're trying a different angle this time. Trying to encourage people to move to the middle.



Does it work for you? Does this Jeep ad move you like those in the past??? And was Bruce the right choice seeing his views are very left. Maybe, a BETTER choice would have been him and Kid Rock or Ted Nugent riding TOGETHER in the Jeep. Take a look at the spot and tell us your thoughts.



And indulge me with the 'wide' comment in the headline seeing I'm from Buffalo and super Sunday is always tough for us.



Jeep® reminds us we are stronger than the obstacles in our way, and invites us to remember all the ways we are connected as Americans. A timeless CJ-5 takes us on a journey to the U.S. Center Chapel in Kansas in search of common ground. We have spanned deserts and climbed the highest peaks. We can cross this divide.












