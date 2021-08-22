Let's Help CATCH These SCUMBAG MURDERERS! And Let's HELP These HEROIC 6 And 8-Year-Old Boys!

At approximately 10:40 p.m. officers with the Houston Police Department and the Jacinto City Police Department were dispatched to a location near the intersection of the East Freeway Service Rd and Holland Avenue in reference to reports of a shooting.



When officers arrived, they located a man dead in his vehicle.



Investigators believe the man was driving east in the main lanes of the East Freeway when he was shot in the head. The boys, aged 6 and 8, told officers they heard some sort of pop and initially thought someone had thrown a rock at the car.



When they saw their father slump over in his seat, they took control of the vehicle, using the steering wheel to guide it off the freeway and down the service road near Holland Avenue. Once the vehicle came to a rest, they immediately got out of the car and sought the help of a woman exiting a Chili’s restaurant nearby.



















What happened in our city Saturday was tragic.



The rewards for the arrest of persons who shot and killed an off-duty @NOPDNews officer and critically injured his friend in the 4700 block of Westheimer and a young father on I-10 near Federal have both been increased to $10K. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 22, 2021



Read Article