Let's Play A GAME. Create An INSULT Using The Make And Model Of A Vehicle. Show us Your BURN Game!

As you know, I'm on a cross-country drive with the junior '00's, currently in Music City. That's NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE to the uninitiated.



And Agent 00J sends his regards to all of you.



If you love road trips as much as we do you know there are times during the drive where you get a little bored and need to get creative to pass the time.



So the new game I came up after discussing the good and bad vehicles we saw, was to create insults using the make and model of a ride that looks hideous or odd.



Let me tell you, it was a BLAST. We laughed for hours.



So I thought I'd open it up to the webisphere.



All you need to do to play is to come up with a funny INSULT/BURN using the make and model of the car or truck you are referring to.



So I'll start with a couple to inspire to create your own. Post yours in the comments.



It's GO time Spies! Let the inner comedian out!



I'll start.



Your girlfriends teeth look like the BMW 4 coupe's GRILL!



His head was BALDER than the roof of a VW Beetle!



You get the idea.



Hit us all with your BEST shot!









