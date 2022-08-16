Let's TEST Your EV KNOWLEDGE! What Was The Percentage Of Electric Cars In The USA In 1900 Compared To 2022?

Bet you NEVER thought the percentages would be like THIS!



The video does a nice job of explaining the chronology of personal vehicles. Check it out!



And you can blame Henry Ford.









Percentage of electric cars in the US:



1900: 33%

2019: 1%

2022: 3% pic.twitter.com/aAEodLvRRO — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) August 15, 2022



