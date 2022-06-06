Let's Take A LOSER'S Lap. What Are The Slowest Sellers On Dealer Lots SO Far In 2022?

Even in this crazy market there ARE some LOSERS on dealer lots that still sit for a long time.

Let's take a LOSER'S LAP and check out the list...

Any surprises and are they ANY on the list YOU would buy?


The Slowest-Selling New Vehicles:

Ford Escape—52 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Alfa Romeo Giulia—52 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Chevrolet Bolt EUV—52 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Volvo XC60—52 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Ram 1500 Classic—57 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Dodge Durango—58 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD—60 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Ford Mustang—61 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Nissan Titan—64 Days to Sell (Avg.)
Ford EcoSport—67 Days to Sell (Avg.)




