Lewis Hamilton And Brad Pitt Come Together For Formula 1 Movie

Rumors about a possible Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt have circulated since mid-December last year. The stories also suggest that Sir Lewis Hamilton will act as a consultant.

According to Empire, the project is confirmed, with Apple reportedly dropping $130 to $140 million to buy the pitch. Empire also states that Paramount, MGM, Sony, Netflix, and Amazon wanted in on this project, but Apple sealed the deal with that large chunk of cold hard cash.