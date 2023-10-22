Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc CANCELLED From 2023 Formula 1 USA Grand Prix?

Agent001 submitted on 10/22/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:12 PM

Views : 80 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorsport.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from Formula 1’s 2023 United States Grand Prix after their car planks were ruled to be excessively worn down.

Running an upgraded Mercedes floor, Hamilton proved particularly rapid during the final stint at the Circuit of The Americas to close to within 2.25 seconds of Max Verstappen at the flag.

Meanwhile, Leclerc was hamstrung by being the only finisher to undertake a one-stop strategy across the 56 laps, which left him vulnerable in the closing stages as he fell back to sixth.

However, random post-race floor checks were completed on the cars of Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen and third-placed Lando Norris. The former two were found non-compliant.

Full article at the link...


Read Article


Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc CANCELLED From 2023 Formula 1 USA Grand Prix?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)