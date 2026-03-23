Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian Caught Dating - Who Is The Trophy In This Relationship?

Following several public sightings, it has been reported for months that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are dating. Now, the two were spotted exploring the streets of Tokyo ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, which has sparked relationship rumors once again. Images of Kardashian and Hamilton in Tokyo have been circulating on social media, creating a buzz about their rumored relationship. They were first spotted early this year while catching a flight together in Europe. They were also spotted at the 2026 Super Bowl, where they sat next to each other alongside other members of her family.



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