Lewis Hamilton Claims Last Lap Was Rigged In F1 Championship Finale

Lewis Hamilton claimed the finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WAS rigged in favour of new world champion Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was gracious in defeat on Sunday and has kept a dignified silence since.

But an in-race radio message has emerged that confirms Hamilton suspects dirty tricks were at play, giving Verstappen the chance to pull off his dramatic last-lap, title-clinching victory.

Four corners before the chequered flag, having been passed by the Dutchman, Hamilton shouted into his radio: “This has been manipulated, man.”